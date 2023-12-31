IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of BACK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 175,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

About IMAC

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,069.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

