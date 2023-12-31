IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get IMAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.