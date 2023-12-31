Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,572 shares of company stock worth $1,316,228. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

