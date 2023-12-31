Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $967,981.43, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.