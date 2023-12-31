Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $967,981.43, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
