Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Imunon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNN

Imunon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.95. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Research analysts predict that Imunon will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Imunon by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.