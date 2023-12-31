Independent Investors Inc. Invests $788,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,359,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,370. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

