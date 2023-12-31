Independent Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

