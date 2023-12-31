Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.96. 3,788,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

