Independent Investors Inc. Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Howard Hughes accounts for 0.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mad River Investors bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 227,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.

HHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.26 per share, with a total value of $2,894,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,930,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,537,492.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,009,759 shares of company stock valued at $71,126,758. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

