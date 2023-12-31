Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 118,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,588. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.