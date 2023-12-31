Innova Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $191.17. 4,612,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

