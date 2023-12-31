Innova Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

