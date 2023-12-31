Innova Wealth Partners Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

