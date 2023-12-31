Innova Wealth Partners Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,623.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 53.9% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $578,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

UGL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. ProShares Ultra Gold has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $68.14.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.