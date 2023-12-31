Innova Wealth Partners Has $24.48 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 254.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,894 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 22.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.04. 5,075,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.