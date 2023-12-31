Innova Wealth Partners Sells 342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

