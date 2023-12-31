Innova Wealth Partners Sells 5,456 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,758,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

