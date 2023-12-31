Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of POCT opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

