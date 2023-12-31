Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 666.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,426 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 8.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

