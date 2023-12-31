Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Inpixon Stock Performance
Shares of INPX remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,522,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711,872. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 258.48% and a negative return on equity of 462.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.
