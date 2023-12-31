Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inpixon Stock Performance

Shares of INPX remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,522,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711,872. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 258.48% and a negative return on equity of 462.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

Inpixon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inpixon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

