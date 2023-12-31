Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Intchains Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ICG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. 8,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million and a PE ratio of -618.50. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.