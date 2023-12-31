Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

