Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

