Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 151.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 2,966,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

