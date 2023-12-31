Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.03. 724,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

