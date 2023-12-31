Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $625.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

