Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.03. The stock had a trading volume of 724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.36 and its 200 day moving average is $522.57. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

