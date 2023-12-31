Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 828,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 792,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

