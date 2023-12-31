Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.36. 1,303,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

