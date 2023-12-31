Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVMT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EVMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.9281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

