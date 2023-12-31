Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,199,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $47.39 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.