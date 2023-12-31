Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IHYF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.