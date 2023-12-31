Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

