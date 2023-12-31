Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Investar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investar

Insider Transactions at Investar

Institutional Trading of Investar

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,607 shares of company stock valued at $64,685. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 94,610 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Price Performance

Investar stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.