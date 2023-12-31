Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 299,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.06. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.71.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
