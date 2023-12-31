Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.