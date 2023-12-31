IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $198.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

