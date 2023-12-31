IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $198.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

