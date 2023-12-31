iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

iRobot Stock Up 0.4 %

IRBT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iRobot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

