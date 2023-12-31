Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,561 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $70.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

