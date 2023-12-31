iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 61,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,713,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 279,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 277.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 33,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 168,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.