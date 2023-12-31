iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,954 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,616,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

