iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 6th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. 1,452,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,608. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.