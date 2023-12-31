iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. 7,820,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

