iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.