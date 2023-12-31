iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,046,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,865. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.