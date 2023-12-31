iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
IJR stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
