iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.