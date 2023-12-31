iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,068,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

