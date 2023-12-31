iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,068,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
