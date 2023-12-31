iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

