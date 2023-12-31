iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The company has a market cap of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.557 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

